Women in ETFs Ring Exchange Bells Globally For International Women’s Day

Over 16 exchanges globally – including the NYSE, Nasdaq, Cboe – rang the opening or closing bells today to celebrate International Women’s Day.

For the eighth year, Women in ETFs and five partner organizations rang the bells to raise awareness about the positive impact of gender equality on the global economy.

According to a statement from Women in ETFs, the 2022 theme for International Women’s Day focuses on creating a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination (to cultivate inclusivity and diversity to #breakthebias).

“This couldn’t align better with the Women in ETFs core mission to celebrate, sponsor, and invest in the diverse talent across the ETF community, and we’re especially excited to offer an exclusive event with an energy and meditation coach to empower our community to reach their potential, removing fear and preconceived beliefs,”

Founded in 2014, Women in ETFs brings together over 6,500 women and men across the globe to further the careers of women in the ETF industry by leveraging their skills and ambition.

