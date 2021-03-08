Women In ETFs Has Over 100 Exchanges Worldwide ‘Ring The Bell For Gender Equality In 2021’

For the seventh consecutive year, a global collaboration across over 100 exchanges worldwide plans to hold a bell ringing event to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021 today, March 8.
The events – which started on Monday, March 1, and will last for two weeks – are a partnership between IFC, Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, UN Global Compact, UN Women, the World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs,
The UN Women’s theme for International Women’s Day 2021 – “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world ” celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping an equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Women leaders and women’s organizations have demonstrated their skills, knowledge, and networks to effectively lead in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. Today there is more recognition than ever before that women bring different experiences, perspectives, and skills to the table and make irreplaceable contributions to decisions, policies, and laws that work better for all.
Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI, said Women in ETFs leadership globally are united in the view that “there is a natural synergy for Women in ETFs to celebrate International Women’s Day with bell ringings.”
“Gender equality is central to driving the global economy and the private sector has an important role to play,” Fuhr said. “Our mission is to create opportunities for professional development and advancement of women by expanding connections among women and men in the financial industry.”
“We should all, in business, government and in our personal lives, think every day, not just on IWD, about how our actions help achieve gender equality and better inclusion.”
“Our organization seeks to have a positive impact on culture, accelerating the leadership and success of women in the workforce, while paying it forward. Through the power of collaboration, we aim to be bold and fearless in our mission to develop and sponsor talent, recognize and honor the achievements of women in the industry, and invest in the ETF community.”
Brie Williams, Head of Practice Management, State Street, said seeing really is believing, adding “there is real power in seeing yourself reflected in a role model.”
“With more women in leadership roles, a rising generation of financial services professionals can envision what’s possible and be inspired by their accomplishments,” Williams said.
Williams said just as firms are responsible for creating a culture of inclusion, it’s also a personal responsibility.
“The talent is there,” she said. “We all simply need to be bolder and truly fearless in acknowledging our own biases — conscious or otherwise. Fearless in looking beyond the usual pools of candidates to see other individuals with promise. Fearless in creating more gender balance at all levels of the organization. And fearless in our commitment to lift each other up, because we will always be better when we come together than when we stand apart.”
“We’re pleased to help celebrate international women’s day with Women in ETFs,” said Dave Nadig, Director of Research at ETF Trends. “Our industry is booming in no small part due to the leadership of organizations like WE, and the leadership of its members.”
The list of exchanges and organizations registered to hold an in-person or virtual bell-ringing event is shown below.
|Exchange/Organisation
|Location
|Date of Event
|Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (BYMA)
|Argentina
|11-Mar
|Armenia Securities Exchange
|Armenia
|TBD
|Australian Securities Exchange
|Australia
|08-Mar
|Chi-X Australia
|Australia
|TBD
|Sydney Stock Exchange
|Australia
|04-Mar
|Wiener Börse
|Austria
|08-Mar
|Baku Stock Exchange
|Azerbaijan
|09-Mar
|Bahrain Bourse
|Bahrain
|08-Mar
|Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd
|Bangladesh
|14-Mar
|Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange
|Belarus
|05-Mar
|Euronext Brussels
|Belgium
|08-Mar
|Banja Luka Stock Exchange
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|TBD
|Botswana Stock Exchange
|Botswana
|08-Mar
|B3 – Brasil Bolsa Balcão
|Brazil
|08-Mar
|Bulgarian Stock Exchange
|Bulgaria
|08-Mar
|NEO Exchange
|Canada
|08-Mar
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|Canada
|12-Mar
|Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago
|Chile
|09-Mar
|Shanghai Stock Exchange
|China
|08-Mar
|Shenzhen Stock Exchange
|China
|05-Mar
|Taipei Exchange
|Chinese Taipei
|TBD
|Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp.
|Chinese Taipei
|TBD
|Bolsa de Valores de Colombia
|Colombia
|09-Mar
|Bolsa Nacional de Valores
|Costa Rica
|11-Mar
|Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières S.A.
|Côte d’Ivoire
|08-Mar
|Zagreb Stock Exchange
|Croatia
|08-Mar
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Denmark
|08-Mar
|Bolsa de Valores de Quito
|Ecuador
|09-Mar
|The Egyptian Exchange
|Egypt
|09-Mar
|Nasdaq Helsinki
|Finland
|08-Mar
|Euronext Paris
|France
|08-Mar
|Georgian Stock Exchange
|Georgia
|10-Mar
|Deutsche Börse AG
|Germany
|08-Mar
|Ghana Stock Exchange
|Ghana
|10-Mar
|Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX)
|Greece
|08-Mar
|The National Stock Exchange
|Guatemala
|TBD
|Bolsa de Valores Honduras
|Honduras
|12-Mar
|Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
|Hong Kong
|TBD
|Nasdaq Iceland
|Iceland
|08-Mar
|Bombay Stock Exchange
|India
|08-Mar
|National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|India
|08-Mar
|Indonesia Stock Exchange
|Indonesia
|09-Mar
|Tehran Stock Exchange
|Iran
|TBD
|Euronext Dublin
|Ireland
|08-Mar
|Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange
|Israel
|08-Mar
|Borsa Italiana
|Italy
|08-Mar
|Jamaica Stock Exchange
|Jamaica
|08-Mar
|Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
|Japan
|08-Mar
|Amman Stock Exchange
|Jordan
|TBD
|Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
|Kazakhstan
|05-Mar
|Nairobi Securities Exchange
|Kenya
|11-Mar
|Boursa Kuwait
|Kuwait
|08-Mar
|Kyrgyz Stock Exchange CJSC
|Kyrgyzstan
|10-Mar
|Beirut Stock Exchange
|Lebanon
|08-Mar
|Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|Luxembourg
|08-Mar
|Macedonian Stock Exchange
|Macedonia
|08-Mar
|Bursa Malaysia
|Malaysia
|08-Mar
|Malta Stock Exchange
|Malta
|08-Mar
|BIVA (Bolsa Institucional de Valores)
|Mexico
|08-Mar
|Bolsa Mexicana de Valores
|Mexico
|09-Mar
|Bourse de Casablanca
|Morocco
|TBD
|Namibian Stock Exchange
|Namibia
|TBD
|Nepal Stock Exchange Limited
|Nepal
|TBD
|Euronext Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|08-Mar
|NZX Limited
|New Zealand
|08-Mar
|FMDQ Securities Exchange PLC
|Nigeria
|08-Mar
|Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Nigeria
|08-Mar
|Oslo Børs
|Norway
|08-Mar
|Pakistan Stock Exchange
|Pakistan
|TBD
|Palestine Exchange
|Palestine
|10-Mar
|Bolsa de Valores y Productos de Assuncion S.A.
|Paraguay
|TBD
|Bolsa de Valores de Panama S.A.
|Panama
|10-Mar
|Bolsa de Valores de Lima
|Peru
|TBD
|The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.
|Philippines
|08-Mar
|Warsaw Stock Exchange
|Poland
|08-Mar
|Euronext Lisbon
|Portugal
|08-Mar
|Qatar Stock Exchange
|Qatar
|08-Mar
|Bucharest Stock Exchange
|Romania
|08-Mar
|Moscow Exchange
|Russia
|9-10 March
|Rwanda Stock Exchange
|Rwanda
|TBD
|Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)
|Saudi Arabia
|08-Mar
|Belgrade Stock Exchange
|Serbia
|11-Mar
|Singapore Exchange
|Singapore