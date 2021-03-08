Women In ETFs Has Over 100 Exchanges Worldwide ‘Ring The Bell For Gender Equality In 2021’

For the seventh consecutive year, a global collaboration across over 100 exchanges worldwide plans to hold a bell ringing event to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021 today, March 8.

The events – which started on Monday, March 1, and will last for two weeks – are a partnership between IFC, Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, UN Global Compact , UN Women, the World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs ,

The UN Women’s theme for International Women’s Day 2021 – “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world ” celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping an equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Women leaders and women’s organizations have demonstrated their skills, knowledge, and networks to effectively lead in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. Today there is more recognition than ever before that women bring different experiences, perspectives, and skills to the table and make irreplaceable contributions to decisions, policies, and laws that work better for all.

Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI, said Women in ETFs leadership globally are united in the view that “there is a natural synergy for Women in ETFs to celebrate International Women’s Day with bell ringings.”

“Gender equality is central to driving the global economy and the private sector has an important role to play,” Fuhr said. “Our mission is to create opportunities for professional development and advancement of women by expanding connections among women and men in the financial industry.”

“We should all, in business, government and in our personal lives, think every day, not just on IWD, about how our actions help achieve gender equality and better inclusion.”

“Our organization seeks to have a positive impact on culture, accelerating the leadership and success of women in the workforce, while paying it forward. Through the power of collaboration, we aim to be bold and fearless in our mission to develop and sponsor talent, recognize and honor the achievements of women in the industry, and invest in the ETF community.”

Brie Williams, Head of Practice Management, State Street, said seeing really is believing, adding “there is real power in seeing yourself reflected in a role model.”

“With more women in leadership roles, a rising generation of financial services professionals can envision what’s possible and be inspired by their accomplishments,” Williams said.

Williams said just as firms are responsible for creating a culture of inclusion, it’s also a personal responsibility.

“The talent is there,” she said. “We all simply need to be bolder and truly fearless in acknowledging our own biases — conscious or otherwise. Fearless in looking beyond the usual pools of candidates to see other individuals with promise. Fearless in creating more gender balance at all levels of the organization. And fearless in our commitment to lift each other up, because we will always be better when we come together than when we stand apart.”

“We’re pleased to help celebrate international women’s day with Women in ETFs,” said Dave Nadig, Director of Research at ETF Trends. “Our industry is booming in no small part due to the leadership of organizations like WE, and the leadership of its members.”

The list of exchanges and organizations registered to hold an in-person or virtual bell-ringing event is shown below.

Exchange/Organisation Location Date of Event Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (BYMA) Argentina 11-Mar Armenia Securities Exchange Armenia TBD Australian Securities Exchange Australia 08-Mar Chi-X Australia Australia TBD Sydney Stock Exchange Australia 04-Mar Wiener Börse Austria 08-Mar Baku Stock Exchange Azerbaijan 09-Mar Bahrain Bourse Bahrain 08-Mar Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd Bangladesh 14-Mar Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange Belarus 05-Mar Euronext Brussels Belgium 08-Mar Banja Luka Stock Exchange Bosnia and Herzegovina TBD Botswana Stock Exchange Botswana 08-Mar B3 – Brasil Bolsa Balcão Brazil 08-Mar Bulgarian Stock Exchange Bulgaria 08-Mar NEO Exchange Canada 08-Mar Toronto Stock Exchange Canada 12-Mar Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago Chile 09-Mar Shanghai Stock Exchange China 08-Mar Shenzhen Stock Exchange China 05-Mar Taipei Exchange Chinese Taipei TBD Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp. Chinese Taipei TBD Bolsa de Valores de Colombia Colombia 09-Mar Bolsa Nacional de Valores Costa Rica 11-Mar Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières S.A. Côte d’Ivoire 08-Mar Zagreb Stock Exchange Croatia 08-Mar Nasdaq Copenhagen Denmark 08-Mar Bolsa de Valores de Quito Ecuador 09-Mar The Egyptian Exchange Egypt 09-Mar Nasdaq Helsinki Finland 08-Mar Euronext Paris France 08-Mar Georgian Stock Exchange Georgia 10-Mar Deutsche Börse AG Germany 08-Mar Ghana Stock Exchange Ghana 10-Mar Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) Greece 08-Mar The National Stock Exchange Guatemala TBD Bolsa de Valores Honduras Honduras 12-Mar Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Hong Kong TBD Nasdaq Iceland Iceland 08-Mar Bombay Stock Exchange India 08-Mar National Stock Exchange of India Limited India 08-Mar Indonesia Stock Exchange Indonesia 09-Mar Tehran Stock Exchange Iran TBD Euronext Dublin Ireland 08-Mar Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Israel 08-Mar Borsa Italiana Italy 08-Mar Jamaica Stock Exchange Jamaica 08-Mar Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Japan 08-Mar Amman Stock Exchange Jordan TBD