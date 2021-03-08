You are at:»»Women In ETFs Has Over 100 Exchanges Worldwide ‘Ring The Bell For Gender Equality In 2021’
Women In ETFs Has Over 100 Exchanges Worldwide ‘Ring The Bell For Gender Equality In 2021’

For the seventh consecutive year, a global collaboration across over 100 exchanges worldwide plans to hold a bell ringing event to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021 today, March 8.

The events – which started on Monday, March 1, and will last for two weeks – are a partnership between IFCSustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) InitiativeUN Global Compact, UN Women, the World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs,

The UN Women’s theme for International Women’s Day 2021 – “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world ” celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping an equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Women leaders and women’s organizations have demonstrated their skills, knowledge, and networks to effectively lead in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. Today there is more recognition than ever before that women bring different experiences, perspectives, and skills to the table and make irreplaceable contributions to decisions, policies, and laws that work better for all.

Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI, said Women in ETFs leadership globally are united in the view that “there is a natural synergy for Women in ETFs to celebrate International Women’s Day with bell ringings.”

“Gender equality is central to driving the global economy and the private sector has an important role to play,” Fuhr said. “Our mission is to create opportunities for professional development and advancement of women by expanding connections among women and men in the financial industry.”

“We should all, in business, government and in our personal lives, think every day, not just on IWD, about how our actions help achieve gender equality and better inclusion.”

“Our organization seeks to have a positive impact on culture, accelerating the leadership and success of women in the workforce, while paying it forward. Through the power of collaboration, we aim to be bold and fearless in our mission to develop and sponsor talent, recognize and honor the achievements of women in the industry, and invest in the ETF community.”

Brie Williams, Head of Practice Management, State Street, said seeing really is believing, adding “there is real power in seeing yourself reflected in a role model.”

“With more women in leadership roles, a rising generation of financial services professionals can envision what’s possible and be inspired by their accomplishments,” Williams said.

Williams said just as firms are responsible for creating a culture of inclusion, it’s also a personal responsibility.

“The talent is there,” she said. “We all simply need to be bolder and truly fearless in acknowledging our own biases — conscious or otherwise. Fearless in looking beyond the usual pools of candidates to see other individuals with promise. Fearless in creating more gender balance at all levels of the organization. And fearless in our commitment to lift each other up, because we will always be better when we come together than when we stand apart.”

“We’re pleased to help celebrate international women’s day with Women in ETFs,” said Dave Nadig, Director of Research at ETF Trends. “Our industry is booming in no small part due to the leadership of organizations like WE, and the leadership of its members.”

The list of exchanges and organizations registered to hold an in-person or virtual bell-ringing event is shown below.

Exchange/OrganisationLocationDate of Event
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (BYMA)Argentina11-Mar
Armenia Securities ExchangeArmeniaTBD
Australian Securities ExchangeAustralia08-Mar
Chi-X AustraliaAustraliaTBD
Sydney Stock ExchangeAustralia04-Mar
Wiener BörseAustria08-Mar
Baku Stock ExchangeAzerbaijan09-Mar
Bahrain BourseBahrain08-Mar
Dhaka Stock Exchange LtdBangladesh14-Mar
Belarusian Currency and Stock ExchangeBelarus05-Mar
Euronext BrusselsBelgium08-Mar
Banja Luka Stock ExchangeBosnia and HerzegovinaTBD
Botswana Stock ExchangeBotswana08-Mar
B3 – Brasil Bolsa BalcãoBrazil08-Mar
Bulgarian Stock ExchangeBulgaria08-Mar
NEO ExchangeCanada08-Mar
Toronto Stock ExchangeCanada12-Mar
Bolsa de Comercio de SantiagoChile09-Mar
Shanghai Stock ExchangeChina08-Mar
Shenzhen Stock ExchangeChina05-Mar
Taipei ExchangeChinese TaipeiTBD
Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp.Chinese TaipeiTBD
Bolsa de Valores de ColombiaColombia09-Mar
Bolsa Nacional de ValoresCosta Rica11-Mar
Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières S.A.Côte d’Ivoire08-Mar
Zagreb Stock ExchangeCroatia08-Mar
Nasdaq CopenhagenDenmark08-Mar
Bolsa de Valores de QuitoEcuador09-Mar
The Egyptian ExchangeEgypt09-Mar
Nasdaq HelsinkiFinland08-Mar
Euronext ParisFrance08-Mar
Georgian Stock ExchangeGeorgia10-Mar
Deutsche Börse AGGermany08-Mar
Ghana Stock ExchangeGhana10-Mar
Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX)Greece08-Mar
The National Stock ExchangeGuatemalaTBD
Bolsa de Valores HondurasHonduras12-Mar
Hong Kong Exchanges and ClearingHong KongTBD
Nasdaq IcelandIceland08-Mar
Bombay Stock ExchangeIndia08-Mar
National Stock Exchange of India LimitedIndia08-Mar
Indonesia Stock ExchangeIndonesia09-Mar
Tehran Stock ExchangeIranTBD
Euronext DublinIreland08-Mar
Tel-Aviv Stock ExchangeIsrael08-Mar
Borsa ItalianaItaly08-Mar
Jamaica Stock ExchangeJamaica08-Mar
Japan Exchange Group, Inc.Japan08-Mar
Amman Stock ExchangeJordanTBD

 

Kazakhstan Stock ExchangeKazakhstan05-Mar
Kazakhstan Stock ExchangeKazakhstan05-Mar
Nairobi Securities ExchangeKenya11-Mar
Boursa KuwaitKuwait08-Mar
Kyrgyz Stock Exchange CJSCKyrgyzstan10-Mar
Beirut Stock ExchangeLebanon08-Mar
Luxembourg Stock ExchangeLuxembourg08-Mar
Macedonian Stock ExchangeMacedonia08-Mar
Bursa MalaysiaMalaysia08-Mar
Malta Stock ExchangeMalta08-Mar
BIVA (Bolsa Institucional de Valores)Mexico08-Mar
Bolsa Mexicana de ValoresMexico09-Mar
Bourse de CasablancaMoroccoTBD
Namibian Stock ExchangeNamibiaTBD
Nepal Stock Exchange LimitedNepalTBD
Euronext AmsterdamNetherlands08-Mar
NZX LimitedNew Zealand08-Mar
FMDQ Securities Exchange PLCNigeria08-Mar
Nigerian Stock ExchangeNigeria08-Mar
Oslo BørsNorway08-Mar
Pakistan Stock ExchangePakistanTBD
Palestine ExchangePalestine10-Mar
Bolsa de Valores y Productos de Assuncion S.A.ParaguayTBD
Bolsa de Valores de Panama S.A.Panama10-Mar
Bolsa de Valores de LimaPeruTBD
The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.Philippines08-Mar
Warsaw Stock ExchangePoland08-Mar
Euronext LisbonPortugal08-Mar
Qatar Stock ExchangeQatar08-Mar
Bucharest Stock ExchangeRomania08-Mar
Moscow ExchangeRussia9-10 March
Rwanda Stock ExchangeRwandaTBD
Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)Saudi Arabia08-Mar
Belgrade Stock ExchangeSerbia11-Mar
Singapore ExchangeSingapore

