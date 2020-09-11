Markets are clearly at a crossroads. Valuations and volatility remain high, while interest rates are near zero. In this environment, it’s never been more important to have a clear, consistent plan for your clients.

In the upcoming webcast, Why This Recovery is Just Getting Started –Tactical Flexibility is Key, Gary Stringer, President and Chief Investment Officer, Stringer Asset Management; Jonathan Bernstein, Vice President, Sales & Marketing Director, Stringer Asset Management; and Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research, State Street Global Advisors, will walk through how advisors are positioning themselves for the remainder of the year and beyond.

“We pursue global investment opportunities beyond the traditional “style box” approaches. We implement our investment themes primarily utilizing ETFs for diversification, specificity, and cost control,” according to Stringer Asset Management.

Stringer Asset Management’s core portfolios provide easy to understand solutions. They have refined their portfolios with strategic asset allocations that are based on their proprietary capital market expectations for the next 3-5 years. They also complement the strategic asset allocations with tactical asset allocations that attempt to take advantage of the near-term opportunities that exist in every market.

The managing asset allocation strategies overlay their proprietary Cash Indicator to help identify periods of time when it may be advantageous to temporarily raise cash allocation to 25% or 50% of the portfolio so that they might be able to redeploy the cash in the future at lower market valuations.

Additionally, alternative or non-traditional investments are a key differentiator for Stringer Asset Management and a central part of their investment management process. Using these types of non-traditional assets can help boost returns and reduce volatility over time.

Stringer Asset Management offers a range of portfolio options to help clients achieve varying results, including growth strategy, moderate growth strategy, conservative growth strategy, income with growth strategy, and income strategy.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about positioning for the rest of the year can register for the Monday, September 14 webcast here.