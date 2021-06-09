SUMMARY

Topics will include:

Current state of the economic recovery

Different ways inflation affects fixed income investors

Strategies to stay ahead of whatever the inflation rate becomes

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Matthew Page, CFA Portfolio Manager

SmartETFs

Tom Lydon CEO

ETF Trends

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.