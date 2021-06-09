WEBCASTS

Yield vs Growth: How to Fight Inflation with Dividends

Income generation in the current market environment can be challenging, as rising inflation weighs on real yields. Nevertheless, certain investors have persevered with dividend strategies that outperform inflationary pressures. In the upcoming webcast, SmartETFs and ETF Trends will outline a strategy that provides consistent dividend growth at a rate that exceeds inflation.

June 29, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • Current state of the economic recovery
  • Different ways inflation affects fixed income investors
  • Strategies to stay ahead of whatever the inflation rate becomes 

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Matthew Page, CFA

Portfolio Manager
SmartETFs

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

