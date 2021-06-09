WEBCASTS
Yield vs Growth: How to Fight Inflation with Dividends
Income generation in the current market environment can be challenging, as rising inflation weighs on real yields. Nevertheless, certain investors have persevered with dividend strategies that outperform inflationary pressures. In the upcoming webcast, SmartETFs and ETF Trends will outline a strategy that provides consistent dividend growth at a rate that exceeds inflation.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Current state of the economic recovery
- Different ways inflation affects fixed income investors
- Strategies to stay ahead of whatever the inflation rate becomes
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew Page, CFAPortfolio Manager
SmartETFs
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.