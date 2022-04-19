WEBCASTS
WisdomTree’s Original Idea and Value Investing for the 2020s:
A Discussion featuring Professor Siegel
Not all dividend-paying stocks are alike. Value-screened dividend payers that consistently raise their yields saw strong returns in 2021 and 2022. Will the good times continue? During this webcast, WisdomTree Asset Management and ETF Trends will discuss WisdomTree’s “original idea” of dividend weighting with Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO, and Professor Jeremy Siegel, Senior Investment Strategy Advisor to WisdomTree. Joined by Jeremy Schwartz, Global CIO, they will also cover the benefits of rotating toward value, as well as how investors can find income in today's unique market environment.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Editor-in-Chief of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- The latest on “growth vs value”.
- An investigation of how value screens can help during periods of volatility.
- Revisiting WisdomTree’s “original idea” of dividend weighting.
SPEAKERS
Jeremy Schwartz, CFAGlobal Chief Investment Officer
WisdomTree Asset Management
Professor Jeremy SiegelSenior Investment Strategy Advisor
WisdomTree Asset Management
Jonathan SteinbergChief Executive Officer
WisdomTree Asset Management
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
ETF Trends and ETF Database
