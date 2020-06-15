SUMMARY

Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates the discussion on:

An overview of recent New York Life Investment research study and methodologies

Relationship dynamics within the household

The 4 types of female breadwinner households

How you can be their ideal financial advisor

What you can do now to empower her

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Jennifer Tarsney, CIMA Director, Practice Management

New York Life Investments

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.