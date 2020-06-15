WEBCASTS
Winning with Female Married Breadwinners: Insights on How to Strengthen Relationships
As the financial industry continues to see the rising class of high net worth women, financial advisors are adapting. In this upcoming webcast, New York Life Investments and ETF Trends will delve into recent research on women. The research explores their feelings about being the primary earner along with their investment habits to provide financial advisors with insights to help this incredibly important demographic, not just as opportunities, but as people.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates the discussion on:
- An overview of recent New York Life Investment research study and methodologies
- Relationship dynamics within the household
- The 4 types of female breadwinner households
- How you can be their ideal financial advisor
- What you can do now to empower her
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jennifer Tarsney, CIMADirector, Practice Management
New York Life Investments
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
