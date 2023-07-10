WEBCASTS
Why Your Portfolio’s Success Revolves Around Rotation
Different types of equities show strength at different times, creating a unique opportunity for a strategy built around equity rotations. Rather than doubling down on an investment that might slip in and out of favor, an equity rotation may put your portfolio into a position of strength.
Join the experts at Pacer ETFs, Lunt Capital, and VettaFi for a webcast celebrating the 3-year anniversary of the Pacer ETF Factor Series.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How different kinds of investments behave in different market environments.
- An outline of a strategy that provides rotating, targeted exposures.
- How financial advisors can incorporate an equity rotation strategy into their portfolios.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sean O'HaraPresident
Pacer ETFs Distributors
John LuntPresident
Lunt Capital Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
