Why Tough Markets Demand Buffered Products
In today’s uncertain markets, downside protection is critical. Innovator has a number of strategies meant to protect your wealth and shield it against downside losses while preserving exposure to upside potential.Join the experts at Innovator for a robust discussion on the importance of customizing your risk and return profile.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How to blend buffer strategies to customize your equity market risk exposure.
- The characteristics of historic market quarterly returns and strategies that can play well with them.
- How to protect against the downside while retaining upside exposure.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Graham Day, CFASenior Vice President
Chief Investment Officer
Tim Urbanowicz, CFAHead of Research & Investment Strategy
Innovator ETFs
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Important Disclosures
The Funds have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see “Investor Suitability” in the prospectus.
Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Innovator ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.