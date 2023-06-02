WEBCASTS
Why Tech and Industrial REITs Stand Out
The real estate market has been challenging, but specific real estate sectors may present opportunities. Data and infrastructure real estate enables technology that is critical for AI, Bitcoin, cloud networking, 5G and e-commerce. Industrial real estate has become crucial for e-commerce distribution and logistics networks. Join Pacer ETFs and VettaFi as Pacer celebrates the 5th anniversary of two popular REIT strategies.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of REITs and what makes them special.
- A breakdown of the companies making an impact in data and infrastructure REITs and industrial focused REITs.
- How REITs can diversify your portfolio and may give your income an edge.
Accepted for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sean O'HaraPresident
Pacer ETFs
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
