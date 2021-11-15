WEBCASTS
Why Short-Term REITs Make Sense Now
Even as the global economy recovers, today’s markets remain characterized by stubbornly low yields. As a result, advisors must cast a wider net to meet their clients’ income needs. Short-term REITs can play a valuable role in meeting those needs, as well as act as a powerful diversifier for clients’ income streams.
In this upcoming webcast, Nuveen, S&P Dow Jones Indices and ETF Trends will discuss a differentiated approach to REIT selection, identifying the benefits of short-term REITs to help financial advisors enhance client portfolios and better manage potential risks.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database will moderate a discussion on:
- A close look at today's income landscape, and where REITs can help
- The potential risk and return benefits of short-term REITs
- Incorporating a short-term REIT strategy into a diversified portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Alex Graf, CIMA, CRPCETF Specialist, Institutional and ESG Models
Nuveen
Michael Orzano, CFASenior Director, Global Equity Indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
