WEBCASTS
Why Now is the Time to Focus on Cash Flow and High Free Cash Flow Yield
As interest rates rise and the growth outlook becomes more uncertain, investors can build out their core portfolio allocations with reliable “cash cow” companies, or firms that have demonstrated consistent cash flows.
In this upcoming webcast, join Pacer ETFs and VettaFi for a discussion of how cash cow stocks can function as the core foundation for any investment portfolio.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Editor-in-Chief of VettaFi, will moderate a discussion on:
- Challenges that traditional investment assets face in today's market environment
- How “cash cow” companies have historically performed and why
- How a cash cow strategy can provide a strong portfolio core
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sean O'HaraPresident
Pacer ETFs
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.