WEBCASTS
Why Municipal Bonds Matter
Municipal bonds are an often overlooked corner of the fixed income space. Because they are tax exempt, munis give investors efficient, low-risk income. Join the experts at Goldman Sachs and VettaFi for a webcast discussing a muni strategy that prioritizes 1-to-15-year maturities within the investment grade municipal bond universe.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of how exposure to tax-exempt municipal securities could maximize tax efficiency.
- An exploration of how targeted allocation into municipalities and projects could have positive impacts on education, healthcare, clean energy, and more community related initiatives.
- A discussion on how munis can be used to lower risk.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Alexa GordonPortfolio Manager and Head of ESG - Muni Fixed Income Team
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Brendan McCarthyHead of ETF Distribution & Capital Markets, Client Solutions Group
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.