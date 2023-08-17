SUMMARY

Topics will include:

An overview of how exposure to tax-exempt municipal securities could maximize tax efficiency.

An exploration of how targeted allocation into municipalities and projects could have positive impacts on education, healthcare, clean energy, and more community related initiatives.

A discussion on how munis can be used to lower risk.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Alexa Gordon Portfolio Manager and Head of ESG - Muni Fixed Income Team

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Brendan McCarthy Head of ETF Distribution & Capital Markets, Client Solutions Group

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Todd Rosenbluth Head of Research

VettaFi

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.