WEBCASTS
Why Model Portfolios Work in Today’s Dynamic Market
As financial advisors seek to find ways to provide clients with the best possible investment solutions while juggling their own practice in the most efficient and profitable manner, one may look to managed portfolio strategies to improve efficiency. WisdomTree recently collaborated with Professor Jeremy Siegel to create a unique solution for advisors to help their clients navigate challenges in the current market environment. In this upcoming webcast, WisdomTree Asset Management and ETF Trends will discuss ways financial advisors could add value to clients with model portfolio strategies in a time in which life expectancy is increasing, retirement goals and need for income are drastically changing.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the market environment and how model portfolios are positioned
- Benefits of a model portfolio in turbulent market conditions
- Balancing the financial advisory business through client interaction and portfolio management
- How financial advisors can evaluate and implement a model portfolio strategy
- WisdomTree’s collaboration with Professor Jeremy Siegel to create a unique solution for advisors to help their clients navigate challenges in the current market environment
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Professor Jeremy SiegelSenior Investment Strategy Advisor
WisdomTree Asset Management
Jeremy J. Siegel, WisdomTree’s Senior Investment Strategy Advisor, is the Russell E. Palmer Professor of Finance at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Professor Siegel has written and lectured extensively about the economy and financial markets and is a regular contributor to the financial news media. In 1994, he received the highest teaching rating in a ranking of business school professors conducted by BusinessWeek magazine. His book Stocks for the Long Run was named by The Washington Post as one of the 10 best investment books of all time. His latest book, The Future for Investors, is a bestseller.
Jeremy SchwartzExecutive Vice President, Global Head of Research
WisdomTree Asset Management>
Jeremy Schwartz has served as our Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research since November 2018 and leads WisdomTree’s investment strategy team in the construction of WisdomTree’s equity indexes, quantitative active strategies and multi-asset model portfolios. Mr. Schwartz joined WisdomTree in May 2005 as a Senior Analyst, adding to his responsibilities in February 2007 as Deputy Director of Research and thereafter, from October 2008 to October 2018, as Director of Research. Prior to joining WisdomTree, he was head research assistant for Professor Jeremy Siegel and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. Mr. Schwartz also is co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper, What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500? He received his B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and hosts the Wharton Business Radio program Behind the Markets on SiriusXM 132. Mr. Schwartz is also a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
For Financial Professionals Only.
Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment
objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the
prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund’s website at
www.wisdomtree.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.
Jeremy Schwartz is a registered representative of Foreside Fund Services, LLC.