Why Hunting for Alpha is Easier with Active Bond ETFs
Credit spreads remain narrow, but yield continues to be strong. As investors try to ascertain the best approach to fixed income, an active strategy can help them access a wider universe and help boost overall performance.
Join the expert at Vanguard to learn all about a low cost, diversified approach to active management in the fixed income universe.
Topics will include:
- How active management can navigate the broader fixed income universe effectively.
- How lower expense ratios benefit active managers.
- How to decide if an active ETF is right for you.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
John Croke, CFAHead of Active Fixed Income Product
Vanguard
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
