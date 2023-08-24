Join JoAnne Bianco, CFA® and Ben Morris of BondBloxx for a discussion on opportunities with high yield bonds and why it’s essential to invest with precision in this asset class.

Why is now the time to consider investing in U.S. high yield bonds? At today’s yield levels, high yield bonds may generate income that few other fixed income exposures can match, with lower expected volatility than equities. 1

1As of 12/31/22, the 10 year average standard deviation of returns for the S&P 500 Index was 17% while the ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index was 9%. We expect equities to continue to exhibit higher volatility compared to high yield bonds. Standard deviation measures the dispersion of a dataset relative to its mean (average) and is often used as a measure of relative risk of an asset. A high standard deviation indicates a more volatile security. The ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index tracks the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, below investment grade-rated corporate debt publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market.

