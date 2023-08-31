WEBCASTS
Why Extending Duration Makes Sense Now
Fixed income investment returns have been bolstered by recent and significant increases in interest rates. As rates peak and later begin to decrease, extending duration within fixed income portfolios could improve return potential further out the curve.
As the Federal Reserve continues to eye rate options, the need for re-evaluating portfolio strategies is becoming increasingly critical. Despite the potential for further rate increases, conditions suggest the possibility of declines in Treasury yields.Join the professionals at VettaFi and Federated Hermes for a webcast discussing the potential advantages of adopting a forward-looking perspective on fixed income investments through extending duration.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How rate decreases may benefit investors positioned with extended duration holdings.
- Despite rate fluctuations, investors with a longer-term horizon might benefit from an easing rate cycle.
- The importance of duration within fixed income portfolios.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
John Gentry, CFAHead of Corporate Fixed Income Group
Federated Hermes
Steven WagnerSenior Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst
Federated Hermes
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
