WEBCASTS Why Extending Duration Makes Sense Now

Fixed income investment returns have been bolstered by recent and significant increases in interest rates. As rates peak and later begin to decrease, extending duration within fixed income portfolios could improve return potential further out the curve.

As the Federal Reserve continues to eye rate options, the need for re-evaluating portfolio strategies is becoming increasingly critical. Despite the potential for further rate increases, conditions suggest the possibility of declines in Treasury yields.

September 27, 2023 10am PT | 1pm ET 1 CE Credit

Join the professionals at VettaFi and Federated Hermes for a webcast discussing the potential advantages of adopting a forward-looking perspective on fixed income investments through extending duration.