The emerging markets have been a staple in global investment portfolios, providing exposure to fast-growing digitizing economies. However, many of broad EM investments are top heavy with a large tilt toward China and Taiwan. In this upcoming webinar, Dawn Global Management and ETF Trends will highlight an alternative emerging market strategy that focuses on a group of Asian Growth Cubs among the developing countries to help financial advisors target the new group of emerging Southeast Asian economies.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Important Disclosures

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal.

Emerging markets are subject to greater market volatility, lower trading volume, political and economic instability, uncertainty regarding the existence of trading markets and more governmental limitations on foreign investment than more developed markets.

Before investing carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses contained in the prospectus available at http://www.dawnglobal.com/. Read Carefully before investing.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC