Why Dividend Growth Matters in Today’s Market Environment
As inflationary pressures persist and investors feel the effects of tighter monetary policy and increased market volatility, it is an ideal time to reassess the perks of dividend growth investing. In this upcoming webcast, Nuveen and VettaFi will dive into the potential long-term benefits of dividend growth investing and how investors can leverage this asset class to mitigate the effects of market volatility and elevated inflation.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, Vice Chairman of VettaFi, will moderate a discussion on:
- What elevated inflation, higher interest rates, and slower growth could mean for the economy and capital markets
- Why dividend growth companies have historically represented a compelling universe for long-term absolute and risk-adjusted returns – and have been an attractive investment given inflationary pressures and rising interest rates
- A dividend growth ETF strategy designed to provide total return while also managing risk
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
David Park, CFAPortfolio Manager
Nuveen
Shana Martin, CFAProduct Management and Development
Nuveen
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
