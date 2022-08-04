Many investors opt to sit out volatile markets, pulling their investments to wait for sunnier days, but this strategy can set clients back on their financial goals. Retirees especially look for constant income generation and likely can’t afford to not participate in markets. In this upcoming webcast, Allianz Investment Management LLC and VettaFi joined by a group of financial professionals to discuss how they incorporate buffered ETF strategies in client portfolios, and the results they have seen.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

Allianz Investment Management LLC (AllianzIM) is a registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC, also a wholly owned subsidiaries of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, provides investment management and hedging services to Allianz Group affiliates.

Investment involves risk including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives and may not be suitable for all investors.

Investors may lose their entire investment, regardless of when they purchase shares, and even if they hold shares for an entire Outcome Period. Full extent of Caps and Buffers only apply if held for stated Outcome Period and are not guaranteed. The Cap may increase or decrease and may vary significantly.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 877.429.3837 or visit www.allianzim.com and review the prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The views and opinions included in this presentation reflect the views of the panelists as of the date of publication and have been obtained by sources deemed reliable. This information is provided for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation for the purchase of any product, nor should it be construed as advice designed to meet the particular needs of a specific client.

ETF-217 [R-7/2022]