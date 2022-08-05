WEBCASTS Why Advisors Should Take a Closer Look at China A-Shares

As China looks past Covid-19 lockdowns, regulatory crackdowns and other market hurdles, the government is now outlining a new path toward growth with a supportive policy outlook. Long-term investors should take a second look at this emerging market opportunity that is now offers relatively cheaper valuations.

In this upcoming webcast, KraneShares and VettaFi will outline the growth opportunity in China and highlight fund strategies that are best positioned to allow financial advisors to target expanding areas of the Chinese markets.