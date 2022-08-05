WEBCASTS
Why Advisors Should Take a Closer Look at China A-Shares
As China looks past Covid-19 lockdowns, regulatory crackdowns and other market hurdles, the government is now outlining a new path toward growth with a supportive policy outlook. Long-term investors should take a second look at this emerging market opportunity that is now offers relatively cheaper valuations.
In this upcoming webcast, KraneShares and VettaFi will outline the growth opportunity in China and highlight fund strategies that are best positioned to allow financial advisors to target expanding areas of the Chinese markets.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of China's economy and market outlook
- Why investors should focus on China's mainland A-shares market
- How financial advisors can access Chinese markets with targeted fund strategies
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brendan AhernChief Investment Officer
KraneShares
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
