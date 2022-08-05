WEBCASTS

Why Advisors Should Take a Closer Look at China A-Shares

As China looks past Covid-19 lockdowns, regulatory crackdowns and other market hurdles, the government is now outlining a new path toward growth with a supportive policy outlook. Long-term investors should take a second look at this emerging market opportunity that is now offers relatively cheaper valuations.

In this upcoming webcast, KraneShares and VettaFi will outline the growth opportunity in China and highlight fund strategies that are best positioned to allow financial advisors to target expanding areas of the Chinese markets.

September 12, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An overview of China's economy and market outlook
  • Why investors should focus on China's mainland A-shares market
  • How financial advisors can access Chinese markets with targeted fund strategies

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Brendan Ahern

Chief Investment Officer
KraneShares

Lara Crigger

Editor-in-Chief
VettaFi

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.