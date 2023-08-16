WEBCASTS Why Advisors Are Enhancing Client Income by Using Options Overlay ETFs

Clients are expecting more positive outcomes for their fixed income allocations as we close out 2023. Advisors are getting creative by enhancing their income streams by looking at new and innovative strategies.

The experts at NEOS Investments will take you beyond traditional investment options to the next evolution of income-focused ETFs that seek high monthly income and tax-efficiency across core portfolio exposures that may be less sensitive to current market risks.

You’ll also hear from a fellow advisor and former MLB pitcher, Scott Karl, who will share some inside baseball on navigating these challenges and setting client portfolios up for success, even when you’re thrown a curveball.