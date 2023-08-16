WEBCASTS
Why Advisors Are Enhancing Client Income by Using Options Overlay ETFs
Clients are expecting more positive outcomes for their fixed income allocations as we close out 2023. Advisors are getting creative by enhancing their income streams by looking at new and innovative strategies.
The experts at NEOS Investments will take you beyond traditional investment options to the next evolution of income-focused ETFs that seek high monthly income and tax-efficiency across core portfolio exposures that may be less sensitive to current market risks.
You’ll also hear from a fellow advisor and former MLB pitcher, Scott Karl, who will share some inside baseball on navigating these challenges and setting client portfolios up for success, even when you’re thrown a curveball.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Seeking reliable income while managing for the long term.
- Why it makes sense to look beyond common income-producing ETFs in the context of current markets
- An overview of a suite of ETFs that seek high monthly income & tax efficiency
- Your implementation guide on how to potentially use them in client portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Garrett PaolellaCo-Founder, Managing Partner
NEOS Investments
Scott KarlFinancial Advisor (and MLB Veteran)
Axxcess Wealth Management
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
