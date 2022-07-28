WEBCASTS
When Markets Wobble, Cash Remains King: Free Cash Flow Investing
In uncertain markets, investors can bolster portfolios with the stability offered by quality companies with solid free cash flows characteristics.
In this upcoming webinar, FCF Advisors and VettaFi will outline a disciplined and consistent investment process driven by quantitative models to help financial advisors hone in on high quality companies exhibiting high free cash flows.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- A market outlook for the rest of 2022 and future challenges/opportunities
- Why cash will remain king in a volatile market environment
- How to generate long-term return with a quality, free-cash-flow-focused strategy
- How financial advisors can incorporate the quality strategy into a diversified investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Bob SheaCEO, Chief Investment Officer
FCF Advisors
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.