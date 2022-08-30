WEBCASTS
What’s Your Strategy for International Allocations? Seeking Opportunities Against Geopolitical Risk and the Strong Dollar
International allocations face many headwinds in 2022, including a strong U.S. dollar and rising geopolitical tensions. However, many investors are doubling down on their risk by investing in unhedged strategies.
SUMMARY
In this upcoming webcast, join WisdomTree and VettaFi for a discussion on the benefits of currency hedging in international allocations, in order to help access a “truer” exposure to foreign markets.
- How to identify and mitigate currency risk in a portfolio
- Hedging costs and currency risk differences between developed and emerging markets
- Where opportunities in China and broad Asia stocks emerge in periods of volatility
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jeremy Schwartz, CFAGlobal Chief Investment Officer
WisdomTree Asset Management
Liqian RenDirector of Modern Alpha
WisdomTree
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
