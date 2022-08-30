SUMMARY

In this upcoming webcast, join WisdomTree and VettaFi for a discussion on the benefits of currency hedging in international allocations, in order to help access a “truer” exposure to foreign markets.

How to identify and mitigate currency risk in a portfolio

Hedging costs and currency risk differences between developed and emerging markets

Where opportunities in China and broad Asia stocks emerge in periods of volatility

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Jeremy Schwartz, CFA Global Chief Investment Officer

WisdomTree Asset Management

Liqian Ren Director of Modern Alpha

WisdomTree

Todd Rosenbluth Head of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.