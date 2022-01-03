WEBCASTS
What to do with the "40" in the 60/40
2021 was one for the books, and 2022 is presenting an even more challenging environment for investors. In a low-but-rising rate environment, bond investors in particular will have to reassess their asset mix to manage risks and still generate enough yield to meet client demands. But all may not be lost.
In the upcoming webcast, Simplify Asset Management and ETF Trends will look at new alternative and fixed-income strategies that can help financial advisors best adapt a traditional fixed-income portfolio for the challenges in the new year.
SUMMARY
Tune in to hear from Simplify's very own "Convexity Maven'' Harley Bassman, with SVP of Advisor Solutions Eric McArdle, and ETF Trends and ETF Database's Lara Crigger on:
- How to think about the bond market, the Federal Reserve and inflation
- New alternative fixed-income methodologies like risk parity, credit hedge, and broad macro strategies
- How financial advisors can incorporate alternative fixed-income strategies into a diversified investment portfolio
SPEAKERS
Harley S. BassmanManaging Partner
Simplify Asset Management
Eric McArdleSVP of Advisor Solutions
Simplify Asset Management
Lara CriggerManaging Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database
