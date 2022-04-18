In the upcoming webcast, join State Street Global Advisors , Confluence Investment Management , and 3EDGE Asset Management , along with ETF Trends , as they explore what rate hikes mean for the economy and outline strategies financial advisors can use to adjust their client portfolios.

The central bank monetary policy has been accommodative for years, but with the Fed raising benchmark interest rates, investors will need to adapt their mindset—and their portfolios—to the realities of a changing market environment.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Important Disclosures

Standard & Poor’s, S&P and SPDR are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs. ETF Flows, Confluence Investment Management, and 3 Edge Asset Management is not affiliated with State Street Global Advisors or State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.

© 2022 State Street Corporation – All Rights Reserved

State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, One IronStreet, Boston, MA 02210

4675777.1.1.AM.INST

Exp. Date 7/31/2022