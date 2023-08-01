WEBCASTS
What it Takes to Deliver Personalized and Tax-Optimized Portfolios at Scale
Your most advanced competitors can efficiently deliver exceptional levels of tax optimization and portfolio personalization to every client, of every size. And they can show that they save most clients more in taxes than they charge in fees. Join Smartleaf and VettaFi for a webcast unpacking what it takes to deliver personalization and tax optimization at scale.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- What it takes to deliver exceptional levels of personalization and tax optimization at scale
- How this changes the role of the client-facing advisor
- How you can leverage this ability to cut costs and grow your business
- How universal personalization and tax optimization will reshape the industry
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jerry MichaelPresident and Co-founder
Smartleaf
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.