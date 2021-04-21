WEBCASTS
What Clients Really Think About Model Portfolios
Taking a clearer view of how clients really think about model portfolios, an extensive research study into model portfolio perception and adoptions conducted by WisdomTree has found that many financial advisors have misconceptions about how clients perceive model portfolios. In this upcoming webcast, WisdomTree Asset Management and ETF Trends will discuss how financial advisors are missing out on an opportunity to incorporate model portfolio strategies into their practices to provide value and elevate the client experience.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- What are model portfolios and how they add value to the client experience
- Research highlights the positive perception of using third-party model portfolios in practice
- Introducing the WisdomTree Model Adoption Center (MAC)
- Focus on tools such as customizable content on model portfolios, investment strategy updates and outlooks
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ryan Krystopowicz, CFAAssociate Director, Product Solutions Specialist
WisdomTree Asset Management
Ryan Krystopowicz joined WisdomTree in March 2016 as a member of the Distribution Team and has transitioned over to the Asset Allocation Team as a Product Specialist, ETF Model Portfolios. He is responsible for maintaining and delivering data and content associated with WisdomTree Model Portfolios. Ryan also supports model development and decisions, as well as contributes to the commercial success of Model Portfolios by supporting the sales and client solutions team. He started his career at a Registered Investment Advisor working as Research Analyst and Assistant Trader. Ryan received a degree from Loyola University of Maryland and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund’s website at www.wisdomtree.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only.
Ryan Krystopowicz is a registered representative of Foreside Fund Services, LLC.