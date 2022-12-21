WEBCASTS
What Advisors Need to Know About the Connected Consumer
The economy is poised for radical transformation, as younger generations of more digitally native consumers take a bigger slice of the global disposable income pie. At the same time, businesses across industries are identifying leading indicators of future megatrends through utilizing data and actionable consumer insights. In this upcoming webcast, Neuberger Bergman and VettaFi will discuss the consumer power of generations Y and Z and a new fund strategy that uses data science to identify and tap into future consumer trends primed for mass adoption.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How data science and equity analysis have helped outline potential consumer trends in a digital age.
- Potential long-term investing insights gleaned from alternative data sources.
- The outlook for consumers and the role of digitally native Generation Y and Z consumers.
- How financial advisors can capture this growth trend through a Connected Consumer fund strategy.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kevin McCarthySenior Vice President
Neuberger Berman
John San Marco, CFASenior Vice President
Neuberger Berman
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
