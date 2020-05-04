WEBCASTS
What Advisors Need to Know About ESG During Volatile Times
As more investors become aware of their growing impact on the world, many are turning to investments that include environmental, social and governance principles. In this upcoming webcast, Nuveen and ETF Trends will show how ESG investing manages risk, increases returns, and positions your portfolio for the future.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database moderates a discussion on:
- An overview of Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Integration
- Proof that ESG investments are more than just a feel-good story
- A discussion of Nuveen's ESG investment methodology and ESG model portfolios
- How ESG investments have performed in normal and volatile conditions
- How financial advisors can incorporate equity and fixed income ESG strategies into a diversified investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Margaret LeungHead of Specialist Distribution
Nuveen
Stephen Noll, CFAManaging Director
Nuveen
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.