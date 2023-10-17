WEBCASTS
Washington Policy Update and Secure Act 2.0: Is Your Practice Ready?
Despite Washington’s political partisanship, the passage of Secure Act 2.0 last year set the stage for the strengthening of Americans’ financial readiness for retirement and the U.S. retirement system overall. Its implementation will usher in a new period of retirement system modernization – one that advisors need to be prepared for.
SUMMARY
Join Nationwide government policy and retirement experts in an interactive discussion that will include:
- A legislative and political update, with insights on what advisors need to monitor in 2024 and beyond.
- A review of Secure Act 2.0 reforms such as automatic 401(k) enrollment, required minimum distribution including age requirements, penalties, catch-up contributions and tax implications.
- What advisors need to do to prepare their practices for policy change and take advantage of new opportunities to help clients achieve outcomes.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Hutch SchaferVice President, Business Development
Nationwide Retirement Solutions
Ben BrewsterVice President
Nationwide Government Relations
Paul Eisenhardt, CIMA©Head of Institutional Investments Distribution
Nationwide Financial
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
