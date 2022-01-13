WEBCASTS
Volatility is Not a Bad Word When You Have a Long-Term Time Horizon
While disruptive innovation strategies may experience short term volatility, ARK’s research shows that maintaining a long-term investment time horizon is critical for investors searching for potential returns. Innovation solves problems and it is expected to transform human lives at an accelerated rate during the next five to ten years.
In this upcoming webcast, join ARK Invest and ETF Trends as we discuss the critical importance of having a long-term investment time horizon and why investors should not fear short-term losses or volatility.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO at ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- Inherent volatility of disruptive innovation in the short term
- An overview of the market environment and ARK’s outlook heading into 2022
- The importance of maintaining a long-term investment time horizon
- How investors could benefit from allocating resources to innovation in a portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Renato Leggi, CFA, CAIAClient Portfolio Manager
ARK Invest
Dan White, CFAClient Portfolio Specialist
ARK Invest
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
