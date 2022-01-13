WEBCASTS Volatility is Not a Bad Word When You Have a Long-Term Time Horizon

While disruptive innovation strategies may experience short term volatility, ARK’s research shows that maintaining a long-term investment time horizon is critical for investors searching for potential returns. Innovation solves problems and it is expected to transform human lives at an accelerated rate during the next five to ten years.

In this upcoming webcast, join ARK Invest and ETF Trends as we discuss the critical importance of having a long-term investment time horizon and why investors should not fear short-term losses or volatility.