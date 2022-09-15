WEBCASTS

Virtus and VettaFi: A Primer on Private Credit and Preferreds

With market conditions changing rapidly, investors can’t rely on traditional fixed-income alone. Alternative high yield assets could help a portfolio meet the moment and generate yield while mitigating risk. In this upcoming webcast, WallechBeth Capital, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Virtus ETFs and VettaFi will highlight the benefits of private credit and preferreds. 

October 19, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • How to access private credit through liquid means
  • How a preferred strategy can balance yield and risk
  • How financial advisors can use private credit and preferreds to generate higher yields

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Marc Loughlin

Director, CEF & ETF Trading Solutions
WallechBeth Capital

Jay Hatfield

CEO
Infrastructure Capital Advisors

James Jessup

Product Manager
Virtus Investment Partners

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

