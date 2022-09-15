WEBCASTS
Virtus and VettaFi: A Primer on Private Credit and Preferreds
With market conditions changing rapidly, investors can’t rely on traditional fixed-income alone. Alternative high yield assets could help a portfolio meet the moment and generate yield while mitigating risk. In this upcoming webcast, WallechBeth Capital, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Virtus ETFs and VettaFi will highlight the benefits of private credit and preferreds.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How to access private credit through liquid means
- How a preferred strategy can balance yield and risk
- How financial advisors can use private credit and preferreds to generate higher yields
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Marc LoughlinDirector, CEF & ETF Trading Solutions
WallechBeth Capital
Jay HatfieldCEO
Infrastructure Capital Advisors
James JessupProduct Manager
Virtus Investment Partners
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
