VettaFi’s Future of Finance: The Real Bond Market
If we’re honest, the last time many of us really understood how bonds work – how they trade, how they price, how they actually work in portfolios – was before the Global Financial Crisis.
Boy howdy how times have changed.
Given credit risk and the impact of an impending recession on equities this year, the emphasis on fixed income and the pressure to “get it right” is higher than ever for advisors. In this hour-long deep dive, VettaFi Financial Futurist Dave Nadig will grill two of the smartest folks in the space: Ugo Egbunike, Fixed Income specialist at Jane Street, and Eric Biegeleisen, Deputy CIO at 3EDGE Asset Management.
SUMMARY
Here’s the promise: you’ll get an inside perspective on how market makers and advisors are both thinking differently – very differently -- about and using bonds this year, how the increasing market share of fixed income ETFs is changing the market, and why the looming debt ceiling plays such an important role in positioning your bond allocation.
Strap in, it’s gonna be a ride.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Eric Biegeleisen, CFAPartner, Deputy Chief Investment Officer
3EDGE Asset Management
Ugo EgbunikeInstitutional Sales & Trading, Fixed Income Specialist
Jane Street
Dave NadigFinancial Futurist
VettaFi
