WEBCASTS VettaFi’s Future of Finance: The Real Bond Market

If we’re honest, the last time many of us really understood how bonds work – how they trade, how they price, how they actually work in portfolios – was before the Global Financial Crisis.

Boy howdy how times have changed.

Given credit risk and the impact of an impending recession on equities this year, the emphasis on fixed income and the pressure to “get it right” is higher than ever for advisors. In this hour-long deep dive, VettaFi Financial Futurist Dave Nadig will grill two of the smartest folks in the space: Ugo Egbunike, Fixed Income specialist at Jane Street, and Eric Biegeleisen, Deputy CIO at 3EDGE Asset Management.