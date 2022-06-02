WEBCASTS
Unpredictable Markets Need Predictive Ratings: The Chaikin Power Gauge
In this 30-minute strategy discussion, advisors will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with IndexIQ, Chaikin Analytics and VettaFi on how the Chaikin Power Gauge could better target U.S. small- and large-cap opportunities, such as through ETFs like CSML and CLRG.
June 8, 2022
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
Sponsored by
IndexIQ
Chaikin Analytics
ETF Trends
SUMMARY
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
- What is the Chaikin Power Gauge and how is it determined?
- How do the four main pillars of the Chaikin Power Gauge drive CSML and CLRG?
- How financial advisors can incorporate these U.S. large- and small-cap exposures into their diversified portfolios
SPEAKERS
Salvatore BrunoChief Investment Officer and Managing Director
IndexIQ
Marc GersteinDirector of Research
Chaikin Analytics
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
