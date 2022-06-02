WEBCASTS

Unpredictable Markets Need Predictive Ratings: The Chaikin Power Gauge

In this 30-minute strategy discussion, advisors will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with IndexIQ, Chaikin Analytics and VettaFi on how the Chaikin Power Gauge could better target U.S. small- and large-cap opportunities, such as through ETFs like CSML and CLRG. 

June 8, 2022
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
SUMMARY

Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:

  • What is the Chaikin Power Gauge and how is it determined? 
  • How do the four main pillars of the Chaikin Power Gauge drive CSML and CLRG? 
  • How financial advisors can incorporate these U.S. large- and small-cap exposures into their diversified portfolios 

SPEAKERS

Salvatore Bruno

Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director
IndexIQ

Marc Gerstein

Director of Research
Chaikin Analytics

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

Disclaimer
