WEBCASTS Unpacking Global Markets: Getting Beyond Beta - A Conversation with Davis PM Danton Goei

U.S. investors are chronically home-biased in their portfolios, even while international allocations have provided better opportunities in different market cycles. In this one hour webinar, Danton Goei of Davis Advisors joins ETF Trends to discuss how to get an edge in international investing. Danton is the portfolio manager of the Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) and the Davis Select International ETF (DINT), and has racked up index-beating gains since inception. In this wide ranging discussion, we'll discuss the case for international, and why an active approach may make sense.