WEBCASTS
Unpacking Global Markets: Getting Beyond Beta - A Conversation with Davis PM Danton Goei
U.S. investors are chronically home-biased in their portfolios, even while international allocations have provided better opportunities in different market cycles. In this one hour webinar, Danton Goei of Davis Advisors joins ETF Trends to discuss how to get an edge in international investing. Danton is the portfolio manager of the Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) and the Davis Select International ETF (DINT), and has racked up index-beating gains since inception. In this wide ranging discussion, we'll discuss the case for international, and why an active approach may make sense.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Capitalizing on the challenges and structural inefficiencies inherent in global indexes
- Why a high-conviction portfolio, not hugging the index is critical to long-term outperformance
- The importance of selectivity at the country, sector and company level
- Davis’ top global stock ideas for investors today
- Best practices for using DWLD and DINT in client allocations
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Danton GoeiPortfolio Manager
Davis Advisors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.