Unlocking the Power of Luxury:
Demographic Trends, Brand Strength, and Diversification
Even amid unusual markets and volatile times, all around the world luxury brands thrive. With resilient pricing power even amid economic downturns, luxury brands continue grow their market share around the world. The global luxury market is projected to reach $570-615 billion by 2030, which is more than double its size in 2020.
Join the experts at KraneShares and VettaFi for a webcast unpacking a unique strategy that centers on luxury companies operating across industries, including leather goods, jewelry, accessories, skincare, cosmetics, beverages, travel, and supercar businesses.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of demographic changes, including how China is expected to add more than 71 million people to its upper/high-income middle class by 2025, potentially driving future growth of global luxury companies.
- How luxury brands managed to use their reputations to weather the roughest storms of the pandemic.
- Where a strategy focused on luxury brands fits in a portfolio, and how it can bolster diversification.
- Why luxury companies can be an inflation hedge in the long run.
- Structural growth for luxury companies in the future.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brendan AhernChief Investment Officer
KraneShares
Derek Yan, CFASenior Investment Strategist
KraneShares
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
