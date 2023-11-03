WEBCASTS Unlocking the Power of Luxury:

Demographic Trends, Brand Strength, and Diversification

Even amid unusual markets and volatile times, all around the world luxury brands thrive. With resilient pricing power even amid economic downturns, luxury brands continue grow their market share around the world. The global luxury market is projected to reach $570-615 billion by 2030, which is more than double its size in 2020.

Join the experts at KraneShares and VettaFi for a webcast unpacking a unique strategy that centers on luxury companies operating across industries, including leather goods, jewelry, accessories, skincare, cosmetics, beverages, travel, and supercar businesses.