Unknown Waters: Insights to Help Manage Portfolios and Stress
Coronavirus has gripped headlines, toppling a decade-long bull market and fueling wider oscillation in equities. No doubt that stress is on the rise as you attempt to engage with clients. How can you best position client portfolios to adapt to the current market changes yet rise above the stress? In this upcoming webcast, join Northern Trust Chief Economist, Carl Tannenbaum, Dr. Ari Levy, M.D. and ETF Trends as they focus on helping you understand today’s markets in light of recent Fed activity while offering strategies to help you manage client stress and your own personal wellbeing.
- Economic impacts from the pandemic and the reactions to recent Fed actions
- Explain what’s different about this downturn vs the decline of the 2008 financial crisis and why it matters
- How to deal with the stress of the current environment and how advisors are managing their overall wellbeing
- Ideas for remaining fiscally and physically healthy and about how to best care for yourself and your clients
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Carl TannenbaumExecutive Vice President/Chief Economist
Northern Trust
Ari Levy, M.D., M.B.A.Founder and CEO
SHIFT
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
