Understanding Investing in the Carbon Transformation:
A Due Diligence Session
As global governments reshape their economies to achieve a more sustainable future, capital will shift away from high-polluting industries and sectors toward greener, cleaner ones. However, this change won't happen overnight, providing investors with unique opportunities to capitalize on companies driving the change.
In this upcoming webcast, join KraneShares and ETF Trends for an exploration of tomorrow’s low-carbon leaders, as well as a discussion about a new strategy that focuses on carbon transformation.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of global decarbonization goals as pressure intensifies to address climate change
- How companies taking demonstrable decarbonization action may see superior growth, compared to their peers and their own histories
- How decarbonization can help financial advisors enhance their client portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Luke OliverManaging Director and Head of Strategy
KraneShares
Roger MortimerPortfolio Manager
KraneShares
Lara CriggerManaging Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database
