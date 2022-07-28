WEBCASTS

Under TTAC’s Hood: Stocks with Strong and Sustainable Profitability

In this 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with FCF Advisors and VettaFi about a disciplined and consistent investment process driven by quantitative models that help financial advisors focus on high quality companies exhibiting high free cash flows

September 29, 2022
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
SUMMARY

Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:

  • Why cash will remain king in a volatile market environment
  • How to generate long-term return with a quality, free-cash-flow-focused strategy
  • How financial advisors can incorporate the quality strategy into a diversified investment portfolio

SPEAKERS

Bob Shea

CEO, Chief Investment Officer
FCF Advisors

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

Disclaimer
