WEBCASTS
Under TTAC’s Hood: Stocks with Strong and Sustainable Profitability
In this 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with FCF Advisors and VettaFi about a disciplined and consistent investment process driven by quantitative models that help financial advisors focus on high quality companies exhibiting high free cash flows
September 29, 2022
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
Sponsored by
Already Registered? Click here »
FCF Advisors
VettaFi
Disclaimer
SUMMARY
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
- Why cash will remain king in a volatile market environment
- How to generate long-term return with a quality, free-cash-flow-focused strategy
- How financial advisors can incorporate the quality strategy into a diversified investment portfolio
SPEAKERS
Bob SheaCEO, Chief Investment Officer
FCF Advisors
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.