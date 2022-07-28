SUMMARY

Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:

Why cash will remain king in a volatile market environment

How to generate long-term return with a quality, free-cash-flow-focused strategy

How financial advisors can incorporate the quality strategy into a diversified investment portfolio

SPEAKERS

Bob Shea CEO, Chief Investment Officer

FCF Advisors

Todd Rosenbluth Head of Research

VettaFi

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.