Transitioning to Net Zero: What Investors Need to Know
The effects of climate change are already being felt, inspiring many companies to targeted net-zero emissions in their business operations and products. Achieving carbon reduction goals and transitioning to a low-carbon economy will have a significant impact on many industries over the next few decades. Investors may want to consider the opportunities that these transformations will generate.
- What net-zero investment is and why advisors should pay attention.
- How climate change can create unique investment opportunities.
- A net-zero transition strategy designed to offer favorable risk-adjusted returns while lowering greenhouse gas emissions ahead of the 2050 Paris Climate Accord.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Jordan FarrisManaging Director, ETF Product Management and Development
Nuveen
Kelly HaggSenior Managing Director, Head of Responsible Investing Strategy and Solutions
Nuveen
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
