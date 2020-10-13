WEBCASTS
Time Tested Trend Following
Meets Modern Markets: A Trendpilot Update
Volatility is the new normal. Market cycles that used to take years, play out in months. So how do you manage risks in the new normal? Knee jerk market timing has never been the answer, but a disciplined, rigorous approach to trend following can be the answer. In this one-hour webinar, the experts at Pacer ETFs will walk through their Trendpilot approach, and recent enhancements to the methodology to make it even more responsive to the modern markets.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How a simple methodology, professionally managed, can yield long term results
- Why “making calls” is never the right answer
- Where market trends can be your friend -- in any market regime
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sean O'HaraPresident
Pacer ETFs Distributors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends

