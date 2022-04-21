WEBCASTS
Three Ideas For Investors Who Are Looking For Income Today
Given the challenging market environment for fixed income investors, income generation remains top of mind. As interest rates rise, advisors and investors may be better served by turning to these three yield-generating strategies to meet their income needs.
In the upcoming webcast, Pacer ETFs and ETF Trends will discuss the obstacles that investors face in today's fixed income markets and look toward these strategies that could help financial advisors augment their clients' income portfolios.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the headwinds facing a traditional fixed income portfolio
- Three unique strategies to increase income: dividend stock multiplier, floating rate high income, and midstream energy infrastructure
- How financial advisors can incorporate these income strategies into a diversified fixed-income portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sean O'HaraPresident
Pacer ETFs
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
