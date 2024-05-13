WEBCASTS
Thinking Actively About High Yield ETFs
Passive ETFs are often considered the path to affordable liquid exposure in several asset classes. However, investors in many passive high-yield ETFs may run the risk of missing out on a substantial portion of the potential returns offered by high-yield investments.
Join the experts at John Hancock Investment Management on June 11th at 2pm ET for an educational webcast that explores how investors can get the most out of their high-yield exposure.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Forfeited Return: The pitfalls facing many passive high-yield ETFs.
- How active management can utilize fundamental analysis to tilt toward attractive areas in the market and can potentially improve returns.
- A unique strategy that makes the most out of the opportunities in the high-yield space.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ryan Wellman, CFAProduct Manager
John Hancock Investment Management
Michael SchlembachPortfolio Manager
Marathon Asset Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
