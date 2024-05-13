SUMMARY

Topics will include:

Forfeited Return: The pitfalls facing many passive high-yield ETFs.

How active management can utilize fundamental analysis to tilt toward attractive areas in the market and can potentially improve returns.

A unique strategy that makes the most out of the opportunities in the high-yield space.

This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Ryan Wellman, CFA Product Manager

John Hancock Investment Management

Michael Schlembach Portfolio Manager

Marathon Asset Management

Todd Rosenbluth Head of Research

VettaFi

