They're Back: The (Renewed) Case for Corporate Bonds
As interest rates emerge from the depths, bond investors are faced with a tough challenge. How can advisors balance attractive yield generation against potential credit and interest rate risk? In the upcoming webcast, John Hancock Investment Management and ETF Trends will highlight new fixed income strategies that are better-suited to rapidly changing market conditions.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Case for corporate bonds in today's rising rate environment
- State of the fixed income market
- Promise of a new actively managed corporate bond ETF
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Howard Greene, CFASenior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager
Manulife Investment Management
Will CreedonDirector of ETF Capital Markets
John Hancock Investments
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
