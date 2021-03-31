WEBCASTS

They're Back: The (Renewed) Case for Corporate Bonds

As interest rates emerge from the depths, bond investors are faced with a tough challenge. How can advisors balance attractive yield generation against potential credit and interest rate risk? In the upcoming webcast, John Hancock Investment Management and ETF Trends will highlight new fixed income strategies that are better-suited to rapidly changing market conditions. 

April 28, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • Case for corporate bonds in today's rising rate environment
  • State of the fixed income market
  • Promise of a new actively managed corporate bond ETF

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Howard Greene, CFA

Senior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager
Manulife Investment Management

Will Creedon

Director of ETF Capital Markets
John Hancock Investments

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

