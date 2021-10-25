WEBCASTS
The Use Case for Cryptocurrency as a Non-Correlated Asset
In this upcoming 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have the chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with Valkyrie Funds and ETF Trends on the recent futures-based Bitcoin ETF launches. These ETFs could help a wider range of investors access the nascent cryptocurrency markets and diversify a traditional portfolio mix with a 21st century asset.
October 28, 2021
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
SUMMARY
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
- What are cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and what is the use case
- Is there demand among advisor clients?
- Understanding the inner-workings of a futures-based bitcoin ETF
- An overview of the bitcoin futures market
- How this ETF fits into client portfolios
SPEAKERS
Steven McClurgCIO
Tom LydonCEO
