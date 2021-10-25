WEBCASTS

The Use Case for Cryptocurrency as a Non-Correlated Asset

In this upcoming 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have the chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with Valkyrie Funds and ETF Trends on the recent futures-based Bitcoin ETF launches. These ETFs could help a wider range of investors access the nascent cryptocurrency markets and diversify a traditional portfolio mix with a 21st century asset.

October 28, 2021
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:

  • What are cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and what is the use case
  • Is there demand among advisor clients? 
  • Understanding the inner-workings of a futures-based bitcoin ETF
  • An overview of the bitcoin futures market
  • How this ETF fits into client portfolios

SPEAKERS

Steven McClurg

CIO
Valkyrie Investments

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

Disclaimer
By registering, you agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. Sponsors of this webcast may contact registrants. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.