WEBCASTS
The Start of the AI Era
In 2023, ChatGPT made its debut. Along with other AI programs like Midjourney, the public’s imagination has been captured by this new technology. Investors looking for opportunities in AI have a broader playing field than they realize, given the technology’s ability to effect multiple sectors of the economy.
Join the experts at Exchange Traded Concepts for a LiveCast unpacking the possibilities in the AI space.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the AI investment space.
- An exploration of the leading AI companies.
- A deep analysis of the trends and what widespread AI adoption across multiple sectors could mean for investors.
SPEAKERS
Shachi MerchantVP of National Accounts & Sales
Exchange Traded Concepts
Zeno MercerSenior Research Analyst
VettaFi
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.