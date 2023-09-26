WEBCASTS
The Rise of Options-Based ETFs
There’s more to options-based income strategies than meets the eyes. To best use options, investors need a disciplined approach that integrates quantitative methods as well as a profound understanding of risk management.
Join VettaFi and some of the pioneers of options-based ETFs from NEOS Investments, for a webcast digging into the next generation of options-based income strategies.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of how options can be used to generate income.
- A highlight of options-based income strategies and why not all options are created equal.
- An overview of an innovative suite of ETFs that seek monthly income and tax efficiency across core portfolio exposures.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Troy CatesCo-Founder, Managing Partner
NEOS Investments
Garrett PaolellaCo-Founder, Managing Partner
NEOS Investments
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Important Disclosures
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain an ETF’s prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (866) 498-5677 or view at https://neosfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.
NEOS ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ONLY. NOT FOR USE WITH RETAIL INVESTORS.