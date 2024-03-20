WEBCASTS
The Rise of India: Is it The Perfect Emerging Market?
India currently boasts the title of ‘fastest growing major economy in the world’ for the second year running. Yet many indexes and ETFs that focus on emerging markets are flawed and fail to capture the real growth potential.
Join VettaFi and EMQQ Global as they unpack why India is “the perfect emerging market” and share a unique strategy focused on the internet and ecommerce as the most transformative sector of the future economy.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How India became the fastest-growing major economy
- Why India could be the "perfect emerging market"
- What traditional India indexes and ETFs miss
- An index built to capture the explosive growth of India
SPEAKERS
Kevin T. CarterCIO & Founder
EMQQ Global
Robert HuebscherVice Chairman of Research
VettaFi
