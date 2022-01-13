WEBCASTS
The Next Wave of Digital Revolution Has Begun: The Rise of India
Digitization of the developing world has reached an inflection point. The conditions and technology that revolutionized Silicon Valley have now spread, evolved, and matured worldwide, creating billions of digital natives and numerous unicorns in all corners of the globe. With India’s swelling middle class of youthful digitized consumers at its back, numerous unicorns have emerged that are now poised to go public as the rise of a modernized India begins.
In this upcoming webcast, join ETF Trends and Kevin T. Carter, CIO and Founder of EMQQ & FMQQ, in a deep dive discussion of these pioneering companies and the fundamental changes taking place in the developing world.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The coming great leap forward for a rapidly digitizing India and the IPO wave in 2022
- How investors can capitalize on the “next 5 billion” connected consumers across the developing world
- Explain how McKinsey’s “biggest growth opportunity in the history of capitalism” is now on discount
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kevin T. CarterFounder and CIO
The Emerging Markets Internet Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) & The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ)
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
