WEBCASTS

The Next Big Growth Story: Finding Opportunities In Emerging Markets

The global market pullback has revealed opportunities for long-term investors to capture emerging market growth at a cheaper entry point.

In the next webinar, EMQQ and VettaFi will explore the positive signals that support the case for the emerging markets and highlight how the rising middle-income consumer class in the developing economies could create staggering growth.

September 28, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An overview of why price and fundamentals have historically diverged in EM tech stock
  • The positive signals that indicate the long-awaited recovery in the emerging markets
  • How to avoid the value trap with a unique approach to the emerging markets

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Kevin T. Carter

Founder & CIO
EMQQ Global

Lara Crigger

Editor-in-Chief
VettaFi

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.