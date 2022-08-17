WEBCASTS
The Next Big Growth Story: Finding Opportunities In Emerging Markets
The global market pullback has revealed opportunities for long-term investors to capture emerging market growth at a cheaper entry point.
In the next webinar, EMQQ and VettaFi will explore the positive signals that support the case for the emerging markets and highlight how the rising middle-income consumer class in the developing economies could create staggering growth.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of why price and fundamentals have historically diverged in EM tech stock
- The positive signals that indicate the long-awaited recovery in the emerging markets
- How to avoid the value trap with a unique approach to the emerging markets
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kevin T. CarterFounder & CIO
EMQQ Global
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
